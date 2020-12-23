National 'Working Women Day' celebrated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department's BOLO helpline and ACTED jointly hosted an event on Wednesday at women shelter home-Darul Aman to celebrate National Working Women's Day.

These celebrations are to acknowledge women's contributions especially the economic contributions of women to the country and to promote their right to have a dignified and respectful working environment.

The event was chaired by Khalid Khan, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sahar Khan, Project Director BOLO Helpline.

BOLO helpline is a redressal mechanism established for the victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and persons with disabilities at Directorate of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment KP.

The helpline is providing immediate psychological support, referral services and legal aid in consultation with lawyers panel available 24/7 via toll-free number.

ACTED has collaborated under one of its on-going projects funded by Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) - USAID, in Peshawar to facilitate the women beneficiaries on raising awareness regarding gender-based violence, stress management and to support victims and survivors of violence to seek legal help and consultation. The event was attended by officials of Social Welfare Department as well as media personnel.