The seminar was organized to observe National Working Women's Day here on Thursday.

On the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan, The office of Regional Election Commissioner SBA organized a seminar in cooperation with Department of Women Development SBA at Teacher's Resource Center.

Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro who was the chief guest at the occasion.

Regional Election Commissioner SBA Syed Nadeem Hyder Shah, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi and others while addressing highlighted the importance of empowering the women by giving them freedom of working in the departments of their interest on the occasion of National Working Women's Day.

Speakers said,"Law is formulated for preventing harassment of women working in government departments and private offices for the welfare of their rights.

They were of the opinion that women shall get full-fledged benefit from this law.

Speakers said,"The objective of the seminar is to raise awareness among women about their rights and step forward to play their role in society on an equal basis.

" They said, "Such seminars would also be organized in rural areas side by side with urban areas as rural women are facing atrocity due to unawareness about their rights." Speakers appealed the women folk to contact the Department of Women Development on its helpline for their genuine issues and to get free legal assistance.

Addressing the seminar, District Election Commissioner SBA Pervez Ahmed Kalwar said that on the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan, this seminar was organized to observe the day.He also thanked them for participation.

The seminar was also addressed by Deputy District education Officer Khalifa Umer Arain, Principal Government Girls Degree College Quratul Ain, Headmistress Government Girls High school Court Road, Headmistress Shabana Naz Siddiqui, Farhana Erum, senior journalist Muhammad Anwar Shaikh, Advocate Imtiaz Chandio and others.

They appreciated the role working women in facing challenges of society.

Large number of working women from all walk of life attended the seminar.