National workshop on Sports & Health on Sept 13

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The 55th meeting of the Standing Sub-Committee of Pakistan University sports board (PUSB) and National Workshop on Sports & Health will be held at Sindh Agriculture University from September 13-15.

According to a communique here, all preparations have been completed in Sindh Agricultural University Tandojam.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Sports Arbab Lutfullah will be the special guest at the inauguration ceremony.