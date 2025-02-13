Open Menu

National Workshop On Wheat Varietals Development Concludes At SAU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM

National workshop on wheat varietals development concludes at SAU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A two-day national training workshop on “Wheat Varietal Development Through Conventional Techniques” concluded at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam.

Organized by the Seed Production and Development Center, the workshop gathered experts, researchers, faculty members and students from various academic and agricultural research institutions, with a total of 50 participants in attendance.

According to the SAU spokesperson, during the closing and certificate distribution ceremony, experts underscored the severe impacts of climate change, rising temperatures and erratic rainfall on Sindh’s agriculture. They emphasized the need for modern curriculum development and collaborative research efforts to promote climate-resilient crop varieties.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, in his keynote address, highlighted the growing threats posed by climate change and called for the integration of climate-focused modern curricula into the academic system. He also underscored the importance of developing climate-adaptive crop varieties and improving farming practices to confront these challenges.

Dr Mehboob Ali Siyal, Director of the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tandojam warned that climate change would exacerbate crop diseases and pest infestations, significantly reducing per-acre yields. He emphasized the urgent need for institutional collaboration to promote sustainable agricultural practices and disseminate modern technological information among farmers.

Director of the Seed Production and Development Center Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soomro stressed that farmers must transition from traditional farming methods to scientific approaches to effectively tackle climate-related challenges. He highlighted the importance of training programs to equip farmers with upgraded agricultural techniques.

Dr Ashfaque Ahmed Nahiyon, Provincial Coordinator FAO, Dr Tanveer Fatah Abro, Abdul Latif Leghari and Javed Khan shared their views on climate-smart agriculture and sustainable farming practices.

The closing ceremony witnessed a large number of university faculty members, students, representatives from research and academic institutions, private sector officials and farmers.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025

29 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off to ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & ..

ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX

1 hour ago
 Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

3 hours ago
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

5 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

5 hours ago
 Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sancti ..

Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..

5 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

6 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan