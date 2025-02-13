National workshop on wheat varietals development concludes at SAU

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A two-day national training workshop on “Wheat Varietal Development Through Conventional Techniques” concluded at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam.

Organized by the Seed Production and Development Center, the workshop gathered experts, researchers, faculty members and students from various academic and agricultural research institutions, with a total of 50 participants in attendance.

According to the SAU spokesperson, during the closing and certificate distribution ceremony, experts underscored the severe impacts of climate change, rising temperatures and erratic rainfall on Sindh’s agriculture. They emphasized the need for modern curriculum development and collaborative research efforts to promote climate-resilient crop varieties.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, in his keynote address, highlighted the growing threats posed by climate change and called for the integration of climate-focused modern curricula into the academic system. He also underscored the importance of developing climate-adaptive crop varieties and improving farming practices to confront these challenges.

Dr Mehboob Ali Siyal, Director of the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tandojam warned that climate change would exacerbate crop diseases and pest infestations, significantly reducing per-acre yields. He emphasized the urgent need for institutional collaboration to promote sustainable agricultural practices and disseminate modern technological information among farmers.

Director of the Seed Production and Development Center Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soomro stressed that farmers must transition from traditional farming methods to scientific approaches to effectively tackle climate-related challenges. He highlighted the importance of training programs to equip farmers with upgraded agricultural techniques.

Dr Ashfaque Ahmed Nahiyon, Provincial Coordinator FAO, Dr Tanveer Fatah Abro, Abdul Latif Leghari and Javed Khan shared their views on climate-smart agriculture and sustainable farming practices.

The closing ceremony witnessed a large number of university faculty members, students, representatives from research and academic institutions, private sector officials and farmers.