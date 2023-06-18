National Yout Summit kicks off in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The first three-day National Youth Summit was kicked off at Balochistan University of Engineering and Management Sciences Quetta.

A handout issued here on Sunday said that a large number of students from other provinces were participating in the ceremony.

The aim of the event is to educate the youth from all over the country about development and various challenges and to provide a platform to solve the problems faced by the youth, it added.