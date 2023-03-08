UrduPoint.com

National Youth Assembly Delegation Meets Karachi Police Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 11:31 PM

A delegation of National Youth Assembly led by its president Daniyal Jilani met Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday at Karachi Police Office (KPO)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of National Youth Assembly led by its president Daniyal Jilani met Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday at Karachi Police Office (KPO).

The delegation included Yasir Chandio, Samad Brohi, Sana Abid and others, according to a spokesman for Karachi Police.

National Youth Assembly delegation strongly condemned the terrorist attack on KPO and lauded the swift and prompt response of police. They also prayed for martyrs of the incident.

The delegation discussed promoting mutual cooperation between police and youngsters with the Karachi Police chief.

Additional IGP Javed Alam Odho informed the delegation that Karachi Police was utilizing all available resources to eliminate street crimes in the megalopolis.

