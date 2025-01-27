National Youth Council (NYC) to take oath on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Youth Council (NYC) comprising 100 members is all set to take oath on Tuesday while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will administer the oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The National Youth Council (NYC) comprising 100 members is all set to take oath on Tuesday while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will administer the oath.

According to the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) office, during the first meeting, the NYC Secretary briefed the members about the code of conduct and their duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushil Ram, a member of the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, said that Pakistan was among the founding members of the Commonwealth and was playing an important role in the development and empowerment of youth at the global level.

He said that 56 countries were members of the Commonwealth and it was a test of the capabilities of the NYC members to showcase their competencies for empowering the youth.

UNFPA Representative Fiza Mazhar congratulated the members of the NYC on their selection and appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan for the steps taken to empower the youth.

She assured the NYC members of all possible cooperation for empowering youth.

It should be noted that the National Youth Council had been formed on merit which will provide advisory in policy-making for the empowerment of the youth to the Prime Minister and the government.