UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Youth Council To Be Formed Under PM's Chairmanship: Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 04:58 PM

National Youth Council to be formed under PM's Chairmanship: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday informed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to establish National Youth Council that would be chaired by the PM himself

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday informed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to establish National Youth Council that would be chaired by the PM himself.

In his message to the youth, the minister said it was a good news for them as it would help them to formulate policies by their representatives.

He said the prime minister had spent his life in struggle for the betterment and welfare of youth.

The council would consist of 50 youth who would be selected from across the country through a transparent and merit based process, he added.

"The members of the council along with the prime minister will formulate policies relating to the youth," Asad Umar added.

He said the youth had played important role in the establishment of Pakistan as well as in political struggle of Imran Khan.

He asked the youth to apply for the membership of the council through the website of Kamyab Jawan.

The best 50 youth would be selected for membership of National Youth Council, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar From Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

MoF participates in the final G20 Finance and Cent ..

49 seconds ago

MoHAP participates in the launch of the Global Str ..

56 seconds ago

‘We are being treated like slaves in our own cou ..

17 minutes ago

Penny wise Nigeria stick with struggling coach Roh ..

3 minutes ago

CDA starts development work at sector I-15

3 minutes ago

Maddie suspect to stay behind bars as rape sentenc ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.