National Youth Development Conference Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 12:49 PM

A three-day National Youth Development Conference organized in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Directorate of Youth Affairs in Galiyat concluded on Tuesday

The participants also took part in the health activities, including delivering speeches on raising awareness about the campaigns for pollution-free tourism and a clean environment in the tourist spots, said a press release.

The KPCTA official said that cleaning tourist resorts would also be ensured to make the environment neat and clean.

The official said that youth were playing a pivotal role to make such cleanliness campaigns and activities a success.

Over 55 members of the National Youth Assembly and youths from across the province, including merged districts, represented their respective areas at the conference.

During the three-day conference, the participants took part in various training programs and sessions.

The speakers also highlighted how to find out ways and means to make cleanliness drive a regular practice and boost tourism.

The organizers of KPCTA said that it was a great opportunity for the male and female youths from merged districts to participate in training programs and workshops besides visiting the scenic places in Galiyat valley.

A group of youth participants also took part in the cleanliness drive in Galiyat and lifted the garbage, plastics, and trash of snacks from the area.

