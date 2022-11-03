UrduPoint.com

National Youth Employment Policy Being Formed: Shaza Fatima

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

National Youth Employment Policy being formed: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday said youth employment policy was being formed to ensure jobs in ten different industries.

In a statement issued here, she said equipping women of the country with skills is one of our top priorities.

 "The policy is being made keeping in mind balance of demand and supply in industries," she added. She said most of country's population consists of youth and the policy would ensure about two million jobs every year.

