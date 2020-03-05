UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Youth Peace Summit Held

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

National Youth Peace summit held

The District Youth Department Thursday arranged a day-long National Youth Peach Summit here at District Assembly Hall Balambat graced by Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan as Chief Guest

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Youth Department Thursday arranged a day-long National Youth Peach Summit here at District Assembly Hall Balambat graced by Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan as Chief Guest.

The DC stated that students and youth were the most powerful assets of any nation and the progress of any country directly depends on its youth.

Over fifty percent population in Pakistan was comprised people who were between 16 to 30 years of age, he said adding there was great need to make young people concentrate on the situation of their country.

He stated that the first and most vital step for the youth was to educate themselves in any area of life as no progress could be done without proper education.He emphasized on the youth to be prepare for future challenges and serve Pakistan. He appreciated the organizers for arranging such like forum and assured them all kind of possible cooperation on the part of district administration.The main theme of the Peace Summit is youth culture exchange. The Program was also attended by Youth Culture delegations of Sind, Punjab, Baluchistan, Galgit and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Education Punjab Young Progress Balambat All

Recent Stories

‘I saw a strong Emirati social fabric, it’s al ..

21 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan look to defuse Syria crisis at Mosc ..

2 seconds ago

Evolving consensus on same day Eid, a great servic ..

4 seconds ago

Ivory Coast president says will not run for third ..

5 seconds ago

South Africa reports first coronavirus case

6 seconds ago

OPEC to recommend 1.5-mn-barrel output cut to alli ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.