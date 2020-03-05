National Youth Peace summit held

The District Youth Department Thursday arranged a day-long National Youth Peach Summit here at District Assembly Hall Balambat graced by Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan as Chief Guest

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Youth Department Thursday arranged a day-long National Youth Peach Summit here at District Assembly Hall Balambat graced by Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan as Chief Guest.

The DC stated that students and youth were the most powerful assets of any nation and the progress of any country directly depends on its youth.

Over fifty percent population in Pakistan was comprised people who were between 16 to 30 years of age, he said adding there was great need to make young people concentrate on the situation of their country.

He stated that the first and most vital step for the youth was to educate themselves in any area of life as no progress could be done without proper education.He emphasized on the youth to be prepare for future challenges and serve Pakistan. He appreciated the organizers for arranging such like forum and assured them all kind of possible cooperation on the part of district administration.The main theme of the Peace Summit is youth culture exchange. The Program was also attended by Youth Culture delegations of Sind, Punjab, Baluchistan, Galgit and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.