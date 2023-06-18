UrduPoint.com

National Youth Summit Begins In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 08:00 PM

National Youth Summit begins in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The first three-day National Youth Summit kicked off at Balochistan University of Engineering and Management Sciences here.

A handout issued here on Sunday said that a large number of students from different provinces were participating in the summit.

The aim of the event is to educate the youth from all over the country about development and various challenges and to provide a platform to solve the problems faced by the youth, it added.

Around 400 students including 180 students from Balochistan took part in the first day of the summit.

The theme of the summit was "Harnessing Youth Potential for Resilient Future, Navigating Challenges, Driving Change".

Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, Coordinator Youth Affairs graced the occasion as chief guest.

Speakers Ishaq Jamali, Secretary sports and Babar Yousafzai Coordinator to chief minister Balochistan delivered lectures in which they emphasised that students should keep more focus on their studies and learn various educational skills for better future.

"Students are the asset of this nation and have the potential to make a name for themselves and for their country", they added.

