National Youth Summit On Digital Pathways For Sustainable Development Held
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Tuesday reiterated the importance of youth in nation-building and said that youth being 70 per cent of the population is the future of Pakistan.
Addressing the two-day National Youth Summit 2024 (NYS) on Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development via video link held at the Gandhara Heritage and Cultural Center, he said that the summit provided a platform for the youth to exchange their ideas and explore ways for the country's development.
Mashhood praised the role of the United Nations Population Fund. (UNFPA) and Aiming Change for Tomorrow (ACT) International organisation for organising the NYS in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and bringing the youth from across the country on this platform to promote digital pathways.
The Chairman PMYP stressed the need for women's participation in nation-building and said that the youth's role was critical in handling the challenges of climate change, digital innovations, and economic stability.
He urged the youth to come forward and play their due role in building a prosperous, and strong Pakistan.
The Summit brought together over 200 young leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders from across Pakistan to engage in dynamic discussions and explore youth-driven pathways towards sustainable development.
The summit, which aligned with the global observances of International Youth Day and International Day of the Girl, emphasized the role of Pakistan’s youth in leveraging digital technologies to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contribute to national development.
With 64 per cent of the population under the age of 30, the event provided a crucial platform for young people, particularly young women, to present their ideas, innovations, and solutions for the challenges facing Pakistan today.
Representative of UNFPA Pakistan Dr Luay Shabaneh on the occasion said that Digital pathways for young people were game changers that could overcome challenges related to inequality among youth, leaving no one behind and giving chances for young people, particularly girls, to achieve their potential. "Only healthy, skilled, and innovative youth can make Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country. Youth-led, rights-based, and youth-focused development agenda in Pakistan is a must for the future of the nation", he added.
Throughout the summit, participants engaged in insightful panel discussions, interactive workshops, and youth-led presentations.
The summit focused on critical issues such as climate action, gender equality, digital innovation, and health and wellbeing, all of which are pivotal to Pakistan's progress toward the SDGs.
A central theme was the empowerment of young women, with multiple sessions highlighting the importance of female leadership and digital inclusion in achieving gender parity and promoting a more equitable society.
