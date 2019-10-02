UrduPoint.com
National Zakariya Conference At Bahauddin Zakariay University On Oct 3

National Zakariya conference at Bahauddin Zakariay University on Oct 3

Islamic Research Centre of Bahauddin Zakariay University (BZU) will organize annual national Zakariya Conference in connection with great saint Hazrat Bahuddin Zakariya (RA) urs celebrations on October 3, Thursday

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar are likely to attend the conference as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

The topic of the conference is Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Suhrawardy Multani's teachings and societal compatibility.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr Qibla Ayaz, BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, IIUI Director Dr Zia-ul-Haq and other scholars will address.

