Nationalist activists quit their party to join mainstream politics

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :15 activists of nationalist groups belonging to Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) Bashir Qureshi Group on Friday announced to quit their party and nationalist politics for good.

The activists led by Taluka President of Bakrani (Larkana) Mansoor Abbasi arrived at Press Club Larkana and told the media-men that they had decided to quit their party and join mainstream politics.

The activists were Zia Tunio, Ghulam Hyder, Ayaz Lashari, Nasir Khero, Rizwan Samo, Rafiq, Waqar Jatoi, Sikandar Jatoi, Waseem Shaikh, Aameer Jatoi, Naeem Jatoi and others.

on the occasion, they were carrying the Pakistani flag in their hands.

They said that they had then fully realized that the so-called nationalist groups were exploiting innocent people of Sindh with certain ideologies and slogans.

These groups use the youth in subversive activities in pursuance of enemy`s agenda, they said.

They said they would appeal to all youth to focus on their education andplay a positive role for the progress, prosperity and integrity of Pakistan and avoid becoming part of the conspiracies that such groups were part of.