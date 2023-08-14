Nationalist activists to join mainstream politics

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :On the eve of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, Activists of the banned organizations and nationalist groups, including the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM), JSSM, JSSF and SRA on Monday announced their decision to quit the party and nationalist politics and joined the national mainstream.

More than 40 activists of the banned organizations and nationalist groups along with Narayan Das, Khalid Wakro and Shahid Junejo arrived at Press Club Larkana and held Press Conference on Monday to tell the media men that they had decided to quit their parties and groups and join the national mainstream.

On the occasion, they were carrying the Pakistani flags in their hands and shouted the slogans Long live Pakistan, long live Pakistan Army.

They said that the nationalist parties use the oppressed people of Sindh for their nefarious purposes by chanting the slogan of the rights of Sindh. Mislead the youth by working on an anti-national agenda in the name of nationalists, they said.

They said that they had now fully realized that the so-called nationalist groups were exploiting innocent people of Sindh with certain (anti-Pakistan) ideologies and slogans.

These groups use the youth in subversive activities in pursuance of the enemy`s agenda, they said.

They also said that the leaders of the organization take funds from the enemy country of Pakistan and use the youth in sabotage, by propaganda and their mind is used against the Pakistan forces and the country further said the youth should focus on education and play a role for Pakistan.

They said they would appeal to all youth to focus on their education and play a positive role in the progress, prosperity and integrity of Pakistan and avoid becoming part of the conspiracies.

We are one nation and Pakistanis; we assure the government and the law-enforcement agencies that we will remain loyal to the country (for) the rest of our lives; from now on, we will have no affiliation with any nationalist entity; our lives and energies are only for Pakistan, they declared.

They said their lives and sentiments were for Pakistan and its integrity. They said we must value our forefathers` acumen with which they worked for the creation of this country. They rendered great sacrifices for Pakistan, they added.