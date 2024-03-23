Open Menu

Nationalist Party Workers Join National Mainstream On Pakistan Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Nationalist party workers join national mainstream on Pakistan Day

LARKAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The nationalist workers seemed happy to bid farewell to their nationalist parties and join the national mainstream on this Pakistan Day. The leaders and workers of other organizations including Jasqam, Jasaf, Jasmam and other organizations have expressed their resolve to live and die for Pakistan.

During a joint news conference at Press Club Larkana on Saturday, the patriotic Pakistanis welcomed Jismam's Saddam Unar, Gulab Bhutto, and SRA Aamir Khawar and Nizamuddin Nandwani.

During the news conference, Shiraz Saduzai, Masoom Shah and others of Jasqam said that organizations like Jasqam and Jasmam Jasaf were following the anti-nation agenda and the peace-loving youth of Sindh were being misled.

Leaders of nationalist parties are following anti-national agencies.

They are lost in the comforts of the country by taking money from abroad, from today our life and death is for our dear motherland Pakistan. They further said that our life and death is for Pakistan, we are standing with the border guarding forces of Pakistan

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Day Shiraz Larkana Money Border From

Recent Stories

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

51 minutes ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

3 hours ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

3 hours ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

6 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

17 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

17 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

17 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan