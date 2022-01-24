UrduPoint.com

National Polio campaign starts in five districts Of Larkana Region

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A seven-day National Polio campaign for polio eradication was started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division which would culminate on January 30.

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1,178,380 children upto the age of five years.

The District Health Departments Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3160 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children upto five years age.

Mobile Anti-polio teams visited Schools, bus stands and railway stations and also went door-to-door to give anti-polio drops to the children, in remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts that they should come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of health department who will visit door to door for administering anti-Polio drops to their children.

