Nations can combat mighty enemy with unity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Unity of the nation can help us facing mighty enemy and forces it to lick the dust as India did in 1965 war after conitunous defeats in Indian held Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Unity of the nation can help us facing mighty enemy and forces it to lick the dust as India did in 1965 war after conitunous defeats in Indian held Kashmir.

Talking to APP in connection with Defence Day, Women University Dean faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Dr Asmat Naz said on Wednesday that each one of us should show commitment, spirit and zeal and zest which our nation had displayed in 1965 war.

"Indian Army attacked Lahore from three sides with a misconception on September 6, 1965 that it would capture West Pakistan within a few hours , but befitting response given by our Armed Forces resulted in 800 Indian causalities and Pakistan seized a huge of weapons on first day," she reminisced.

She informed that the army foiled the enemy designs at the fronts of Lahore, Kasur and Sialkot, the sailors proved their mettle at Dwarka while PAF performed such heroics as by MM Alam and Safraz Rafiqi�the former having created history by shooting down five Indian fighter planes with his F-86 Sabre in a two-minute dogfight in the air.

The Army came out with flying colours from the battle of chawinda-the largest tank battle in the world after the World War-II.

All and Sunday had joined hands with government and Armed Forces in war against India setting unprecedented examples which was part of history, she recalled.

Pakistani singers actively contributed and responded to the call of motherland in its hour of trial.

The songs of top-notch singers such as Noor Jehan, Mehdi Hassan, Alam Lohar, Saleem Raza and others to this day keep the listeners spell-bound, instilling self-esteem and vigour in the people, Dr Naz informed.

The late "Malika-i- Taranum"Madam Noor Jehan, was indeed a cut above the rest when the 1965 war with India inspired a flurry of patriotic songs from poets and singers of the day, she commented.

Rang Laai Ga Shaheedon Ka Lahoo", "Meray Dhool Sipahiya Tenoo Rab Diyan Rakhan" were the first patriotic song aired soon after 1965 war imposed onto the country, the dean faculty of social said adding that Noor Jehan quoted as saying that when she was singing " Meray Dhool Sipahiya tears rolled out on her cheekss.

A host of war-songs, mostly in Urdu and Punjabi, hit the air-waves with a flourish during the 17-day war, filling the hearts of soldiers and civilians alike with patriotic fervour, reinforcing their resolve to frustrate the designs of the enemy with a joint effort, she informed.

At that time, Pakistani singers strongly united the nation with patriotic songs which not only represented true sentiments of people but motivated the nation during peace time as well, Dr Naz said and added that business community played a very vital role during the war and supplied everything on cheaper rates.

It merits mentioning here that a total of twelve patriotic songs of Malika-e-Tarannum, recorded and broadcasted by Radio Pakistan during 1965 war include "Meriya Dhol Sipahiya", "Aye Watan Ke Sajelay Jawano", "Aih Puttar Hattan te nai Wikde", "Rang Laye ga Shaheedon Ka Lahoo", "Yeh Hawaaon Ke Musafir", "Umeed-e-Fatah Rakho", "Tere Bajre di Rakhi", "Har Lehza hai Momin", "Aye Watan Teri Lalkar pe", "Karnail ni Jarnail ni" and "Mera Sohna Shehar Qusoor ni".

The academician stated that we should celebrate defence day this year with a pledge to render every type of sacrifice for our motherland whenever need arises.