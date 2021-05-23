ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said nations could not survive without their set ideals and stressed that merit and transparency had been the hallmark of PTI.

He was chairing a meeting of the PTI's core committee.

The prime minister stressed upon the party officers and members to remain stick to the Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf ideology, a press release said.

The core committee said that PTI's government had been facing different mafias.

The objective behind establishment of PTI was to enforce rule of law and provision of justice to everyone.

They resolved that the PTI government would go to every extent to achieve these goals.

The meeting also renewed pledge that NRO would not be given to anyone belonging to any party.

The committee also appreciated the prime minister's bold and prudent approach over the Palestine issue and effectively raising of voice over the Islamophobia at the international fora.