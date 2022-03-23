UrduPoint.com

Nations Celebrates Pakistan Day

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 23, 2022 | 11:33 AM

Nations celebrates Pakistan Day

The day is observed to commemorate the passage of historic Lahore Resolution on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2022) Nation is celebrating Pakistan Day on Wednesday with a commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defense of the country.

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute in the Federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajar prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

The main feature of the day is the grand military parade, which is underway in Islamabad.

The spectacular and colorful Pakistan Day Military parade is underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad today with three wings of the armed forces displaying their professionalism and military prowess.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Special Services Groups, Frontier Corps, Rangers, Islamabad police, Nursing officers, Boy Scouts, Girl Guides will march past the dais presenting salute to the chief guest and the guest of honor.

Participants of the OIC-CFM are special guests of the Pakistan Day parade.

Theme of this year Pakistan Day is "Shaad Rahy Pakistan".

