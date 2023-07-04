Open Menu

Nation's Determination Against Terrorism Is Unwavering: Senator

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 12:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police and FC personnel in a terrorist attack on check posts in Shirani Dhana Sar area of Balochistan, Turbat and Hoshab the other day.

In her condemnation statement, she condemned the incidents and termed them as extremely cowardly acts and said that the cowardly attacks of terrorists on the security personnel who are on duty like protecting the homeland are open terrorism.

Terrorists want to sabotage the peace of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, with their cowardly acts. The people of the province stand by their army and other security forces in this war against terrorism.

She said that Nation is proud of the martyrdom of a Major and other martyrs, who were assets of the nation and protected the nation by sacrificing their lives.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that the increasing incidents of terrorism are worrisome and the fabric of these acts is linked to non-state actors, which are using some deserter people to carry out such cowardly acts and does not want peace to be established in Pakistan.

The determination of the nation against terrorism is unwavering and the entire nation will fight against the terrorists together and destroy the ambitions of the enemies.

She prayed for those martyred and injured in the terrorist attacks that Allah Almighty grants the martyrs a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and speedy recovery to the injured and gives patience to the bereaved.

