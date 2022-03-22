(@ChaudhryMAli88)

University of Home Economics Lahore Vice Chancellor Dr. Kanwal Ameen Tuesday said that the nation must shun division at all levels and set country's direction in accordance with the ideology and principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :University of Home Economics Lahore Vice Chancellor Dr. Kanwal Ameen Tuesday said that the nation must shun division at all levels and set country's direction in accordance with the ideology and principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She was addressing a function, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, in connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations here. She said: "We will have to develop and rise as a nation which should act as a role model in the comity of nations."Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram, addressing the participants, said that students would have to focus on their professional studies, research as well as extracurricular activities to make Quaid-e-Azam's dreams about a developed Pakistan come true.

Prof. Nighat of the History Department, College for Women Wahdat Road, presented a special national song at the function. A documentary on the theme of Pakistan Day, being observed across country on March 23, was also shown. President Air Force Retired Workers Association Mirza Asad Saeed, Wahdat Road Degree College History Department Chairperson Prof Tahira, Unique Group Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali, Director Unique Group Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Manager Media Communications And Admin Prof Riazul Haq, a large number of teachers and students attended the event.