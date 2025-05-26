Nation’s future cannot revolve around one person: Irfan Siddiqui

Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Monday said that tying the country’s future to a single individual was dangerous and irresponsible narrative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Monday said that tying the country’s future to a single individual was dangerous and irresponsible narrative.

Talking to a private news channel, he condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that the nation’s destiny cannot revolve around one person.

He said that PTI was politicizing legal matters for personal gain. “Linking every issue to the release of one person is not politics it is personal obsession at the cost of national interest,” he remarked.

Senator Siddiqui also accused PTI of attempting to sabotage the economy by allegedly writing letters to the IMF against the country and making announcements that discouraged remittances.

“They tried to push the country into economic crisis, but failed,” he said.

Calling for equal accountability, he said that founder PTI must face legal proceedings without expecting relief.

“If someone wants to come out, it should be through court verdicts, not any deal,” he added.

On national security, the senator reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace but warned against underestimating its defense capability.

“It’s unfortunate to have a narrow-minded and hostile neighbor, but Pakistan is fully capable of responding decisively to any threat,” he stated.