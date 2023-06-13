UrduPoint.com

Nation's Future Depends On Teachers' Performance: Rana Tanveer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Nation's future depends on teachers' performance: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said that the future of this nation depends on the performance of teachers.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the induction training program 2023 for the newly recruited 1000 teachers here at Federal Education College.

He said that we have hired 1000 new elementary, and secondary teachers and lecturers to meet the needs of the educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Rana said that the teachers are the backbone of the education system and stressed them to play their due role in the character building of the nation.

"It is important to provide the right training to the teachers in order to deliver their mandate" he underlined.

Federal Minister stressed that there is no room for nepotism and corruption in our children's future.

With proper training, Education Minister said that teachers can ensure the proper education of the youth.

"I hope that the newly recruited teachers will perform their duties with full honesty and integrity, Rana Tanveer Hussain remarked.

He also hoped that we can make Islamabad a role model of education for the rest of the country.

"We have to invest in human resources now. we have to fulfill our role honestly so that we can take the country on the path of success" said Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Education

Recent Stories

Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-final ..

Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-finals of UEFA Nations League

13 minutes ago
 NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea a ..

NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea as a &#039;tropical cyclone Cat ..

13 minutes ago
 DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission sub ..

DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission substations from January to April ..

42 minutes ago
 Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications Wo ..

Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications World 2024

42 minutes ago
 Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlN ..

Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlNeyadi set to be held in Ras Al ..

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.