ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said that the future of this nation depends on the performance of teachers.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the induction training program 2023 for the newly recruited 1000 teachers here at Federal Education College.

He said that we have hired 1000 new elementary, and secondary teachers and lecturers to meet the needs of the educational institutions of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Rana said that the teachers are the backbone of the education system and stressed them to play their due role in the character building of the nation.

"It is important to provide the right training to the teachers in order to deliver their mandate" he underlined.

Federal Minister stressed that there is no room for nepotism and corruption in our children's future.

With proper training, Education Minister said that teachers can ensure the proper education of the youth.

"I hope that the newly recruited teachers will perform their duties with full honesty and integrity, Rana Tanveer Hussain remarked.

He also hoped that we can make Islamabad a role model of education for the rest of the country.

"We have to invest in human resources now. we have to fulfill our role honestly so that we can take the country on the path of success" said Rana Tanveer Hussain.