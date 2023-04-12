Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Nation's Future To Be In Safe Hands Due To Students' Profound Interest In Constitution : Rana Tanveer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Nation's future to be in safe hands due to students' profound interest in Constitution : Rana Tanveer

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday expressed the optimism nation's future would be in safe hands due to profound interest and deep knowledge of the students about the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday expressed the optimism nation's future would be in safe hands due to profound interest and deep knowledge of the students about the Constitution.

He said the Constitution had now been made a part of the national curriculum, keeping in view of students' interest in the subject.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the Inter Madaris Declamation Competition "My Constitution- Gurantee of My Freedom", organized by the Directorate General of Religious Education in connection with the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Minister of Education said the points raised in the children's speeches clearly showed that the young generation had special interest in this subjet i e the Constitution. He expressed the hope that future would be prosperous, and progressive.

"Besides safeguarding our rights, the Constitution also confers some duties for people.

It is also our duty to protect this Constitution", he added.

He said awareness of children of Madaras regarding the Constitution, was remarkable.

He said that the Constitution had been made a part of the curriculum so that the young generation fully understood the importance of the Constitution.

He said that the purpose of bringing Madarass into the national stream was to secure these children's future along with financial support. NAVTTC has organized programmes for imparting various skills to Madrassa children, he added.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Education Zaib Jaffer, Directorate General of Religious Education Major General (Rtd) Ghulam Qamar and a large number of teachers and students were present.

Shields and cash prizes were distributed to those who secured prominent positions in the competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Young Gold National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

IT ministry all set to launch Infrastructure Shari ..

IT ministry all set to launch Infrastructure Sharing Framework

19 seconds ago
 Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birt ..

Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birthday in Dubai

12 minutes ago
 First Ever Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R to Land ..

First Ever Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R to Land on Moon on April 25 - Space Co ..

5 minutes ago
 UN calls for bold int'l action to avert another lo ..

UN calls for bold int'l action to avert another lost decade for debt-ridden deve ..

10 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denies Presence of N ..

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denies Presence of NATO Soldiers in Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to ..

Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to 3.51% From 10.99% in February ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.