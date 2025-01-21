Nation’s interests must prevail over personal agendas: Musadik Malik

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, on Tuesday said that dialogue is essential, but the nation's interests must take precedence over personal agendas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, on Tuesday said that dialogue is essential, but the nation's interests must take precedence over personal agendas.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that no individual is above the country and its constitution. "The country itself must always remain the top priority," he said.

The minister called for all state and constitutional institutions to work collaboratively within their prescribed limits for the development of the nation. He stressed that legislation is the exclusive domain of parliament, and any constitutional amendments will be made solely in the country's interest.

Answering a question, he said that PMLN political have faced imprisonment and politically motivated cases in PTI's regime.

He added that political leaders including former prime ministers Mian Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Saad Rafique and many others were subjected to political victimization. He concluded by urging the political leaders to come together for the betterment of the country and society.