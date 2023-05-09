UrduPoint.com

Nation's Prosperity Lies In Providing Quality Education To Students: City's Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Nation's prosperity lies in providing quality education to students: City's Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :City's Mayor Haji Zubair Ali here on Tuesday emphasized that the key to a nation's prosperity lies in providing quality education to students.

He stated this during a ceremony held at Municipal Inter College for Girls Shahi Bagh and City District Government Degree College, which was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and other officials.

Haji Zubair Ali said that to support the cause of quality education, the metropolitan government would allocate a substantial amount in the upcoming budget for the education sector.

The mayor informed that three educational institutions run by the metropolitan government have already received Rs 60 million and City District Degree College has been provided with 20 computers to impart students with education and information technology.

Furthermore, he directed concerned authorities to upgrade the laboratory and revamp the school building to provide students with the practical experience they need to prepare themselves in their respective subjects.

Zubair Ali also assured that the demands of both the boys' and girls' municipal inter-colleges would be resolved on a priority basis.

