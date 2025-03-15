Nations Stand With Pakistan Army: Governor Tessori
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the entire nation stood with Pakistan Army.
He stated this while talking to media persons on his arrival in Bahadurabad on14th Sehri.
The Governor of Sindh was warmly welcomed on the occasion.
He said, 'The entire nation stands with the Pakistani army and enemy's plans will be thwarted.'
He said, 'I eat Sehri among the people every day so that I can better understand the problems of the people.'
Earlier, he reached Alamgir Quetta Hotel Bahadurabad late at night for the 14th Sehri and ate Sehri among the people.
Recent Stories
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCWUS Alumni office hosts Eidi distribution ceremony to honour employees6 minutes ago
-
Nations stand with Pakistan Army: Governor Tessori6 minutes ago
-
Rally on Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat day held6 minutes ago
-
Empowering Girls through Education: Sukkur women university promotes girls' education6 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal visits National Research Institute for Fertility Care6 minutes ago
-
Agriculture secretary hails farmers cooperation in early cotton sowing drive6 minutes ago
-
Security guard found dead16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 18 criminals; recover 4.5 kg charas, 25 litres liquor26 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi given additional charge as MD of National Police Foundation26 minutes ago
-
Ahsan terms Cancer Care Hospital Raiwind model of dedication, excellence46 minutes ago
-
CEO Education stresses empowering students with knowledge, info-tech46 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi vows action against terrorism, railways reforms56 minutes ago