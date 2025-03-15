Open Menu

Nations Stand With Pakistan Army: Governor Tessori

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Nations stand with Pakistan Army: Governor Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the entire nation stood with Pakistan Army.

He stated this while talking to media persons on his arrival in Bahadurabad on14th Sehri.

The Governor of Sindh was warmly welcomed on the occasion.

He said, 'The entire nation stands with the Pakistani army and enemy's plans will be thwarted.'

He said, 'I eat Sehri among the people every day so that I can better understand the problems of the people.'

Earlier, he reached Alamgir Quetta Hotel Bahadurabad late at night for the 14th Sehri and ate Sehri among the people.

