UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation's Support Vital To Win War Against Terrorism: DGISPR

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Nation's support vital to win war against terrorism: DGISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Monday said nation's support to the country's armed forces was imperative to win the war against terrorism.

The ISRPR DG on completing four years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad which was launched back in February 22, 2017 to dismantle and exterminate terrorist sleeper cells said the Operation had not been area specific rather was launched across the country with a broader domain and implications.

Major General Babar said the timing of the Operation was significant as terrorists had faced a crushing defeat in the tribal areas and were resorted to permeate into all walks of life from religion to business to create chaos and anarchy in the country through hostile activities.

"The Operation has been initiated with a strategy based on four pillars namely clear, hold, build and transfer." He added that during 2017 under clear and hold major areas were cleansed from the terrorists in the tribal districts and state's writ was established.

The Operation had two core domains of Counter Terrorism Domain and Counter Violence Domain. Under the former, use of power was only the state's prerogative and complete safety of western zone was necessary to ensure peace and stability in the region, he said.

The ISPR DG said in Counter Violence Domain it was worth mentioning that an ideology could only be countered through superior argument and ideology and under this domain mainstreaming of tribal areas to the national setup, police and madrassa reforms were assisted through the government's interventions.

He said in the second part of the Operation numerous kinetic operations were being carried out that proved to be the correct step to maintain peace.

In this regard, he said around 375,000 counter terrorism or intelligence based operations (IBOs) were conducted with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Intelligence (MI), Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and Police departments who had played a pivotal role in its successful execution.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Business ISPR Superior Inter Services Intelligenc February 2017 All From Government

Recent Stories

Central Punjab vie to defend U16 One-Day title aga ..

4 minutes ago

MoHAP launches diverse innovation-based programmes ..

26 minutes ago

Safety above all, always: Emirates operates first ..

30 minutes ago

China approves clinical trials of 16 COVID-19 vacc ..

6 minutes ago

Traffic Wardens directed to accelerate campaign ag ..

6 minutes ago

IRSA releases 116,100 cusecs water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.