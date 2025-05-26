Nationwide anti-polio campaign kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A nationwide anti-polio campaign began on Monday as health authorities aim to protect millions of children under the age of five from the crippling disease.

According to private news channels, during the campaign, 45.

4 million children under age of five years would be administered anti-polio vaccine drops.

A total of 11,659 teams will be deployed across the country, including 9,129 mobile teams, 958 fixed-site teams, and 586 transit point teams.

Special focus is being given to high-risk areas and remote regions to ensure no child is left behind.

Parents are urged to cooperate with health teams and ensure their children receive the vaccine.