Nationwide Anti-polio Campaign Kicks Off To Target Over 16m Children

Published June 03, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A comprehensive anti-polio vaccination campaign has commenced across Pakistan on Monday, aiming to immunize over 16 million children under the age of five.

The drive, which will run for several days, is a collaborative effort between the Federal and provincial governments to eradicate polio from the country, ptv reported.

In Punjab, the campaign will focus on six districts, including Lahore, Okara, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Mianwali, targeting 6.4 million children.

In Sindh, a seven-day campaign has begun in 20 districts, including Karachi, aiming to vaccinate 4.5 million children.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's five-day drive will cover 23 districts, immunizing over 3.5 million children, while Balochistan's seven-day campaign will reach 14 districts, targeting 1.8 million children.

