Nationwide Anti-polio Campaign Kicks-off Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A week-long nationwide anti-polio drive of varied duration begins on Monday (today) to administer vaccine drops to children under five years of age.

According to details, polio teams will also be available at bus stops, railway stations and other public places to ensure vaccination of every child.

During the campaign, Polio teams of the health department will go door to door in all 159 districts of the country.

In Punjab, during a week-long polio campaign over twenty-three million children will be administered polio drops.

The health department has declared Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan as the most sensitive cities in this regard, private news channels reported.

In Sindh, nearly 10.03 million children up to five years of age will be administered with anti-polio vaccine drops during a week-long campaign.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over seven point four million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during a five-day drive.

In Balochistan, over 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during a week-long polio drive.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, over two hundred fifty thousand children will be vaccinated during the day campaign.

In case a polio team does not visit any home, the parents can access helpline 1166.

The health department also urged the citizens to cooperate with teams for the complete eradication of the crippling disease from the country.

