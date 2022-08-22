Nationwide anti-polio campaign starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A week-long national anti-polio campaign started across the country on Monday (today) to vaccinate millions of children under the age of five years.

Talking to a private news channel, National Coordinator of the Polio Eradication Programme Dr Shehzad Baig said that no child under the age of five years would not be left without administering the polio vaccine during the campaign.

A comprehensive awareness campaign through media had already been started throughout the country and strict action will be taken against the officers who show negligence during the drive, he said.

In Punjab, twenty-two million children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccines during the campaign.

According to Health Department Sindh, nine million children will receive anti-polio drops in the province during the week-long campaign.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about seven point two million children will be administered anti-polio drops.

More than twenty-five thousand polio teams will participating in this campaign.