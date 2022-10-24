UrduPoint.com

Nationwide Anti-polio Campaign Starts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :A week-long national anti-polio campaign to eradicate the decease from the country began here on Monday.

During the campaign, anti-polio teams will pay special attention to the children living in flood-affected areas.

According to details, millions of children up to the age of five would be given polio drops by health workers across the country as part of the door-to-door vaccination campaign.

A week-long anti-polio campaign is being carried out in 14 districts of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rajanpur, electronic channels reported.

In Sindh, around 6.5 million children under five years of age will be given oral polio vaccine drops during the drive.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a three-day anti-polio campaign will commence in 28 districts.

In Balochistan, 1.7 million children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel appealed to the parents to cooperate in making the country polio-free.

