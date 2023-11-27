Nationwide anti-polio drive begins in Mirpur

In Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 73,082 children under 05 years of age would be administered polio vaccine and vitamin ‘A’ drops during the 5-day nationwide anti-polio drive formally launched on Monday

MIRPUR [ AJK]: Nov 27 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2023) In Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 73,082 children under 05 years of age would be administered polio vaccine and vitamin ‘A’ drops during the 5-day nationwide anti-polio drive formally launched on Monday.

The district has been divided into six zones with the induction of one supervisor in each zone to implement the drive.

One Ward In charge will supervise the campaign in the determined area falling in each Union Council in the district, the District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain disclosed while unveiling the break of the national drive against polio in the district to be continued till December 1st without any pause, it was officially said.

AJK Health minister had inaugurated the campaign at the DHO office here by administering the polio vaccine besides the vitamin ‘A’ drops to the children under 05 years of age.

The DHO continued that Medical officers will supervise the campaign in all 28 Union Councils besides the Ward Incharges deputed to supervise the drive in 88 other union councils in this native district of over 0.7 million UK-based Kashmiri expatriates.

Dr. Fida said that a total of 431 mobile teams were constituted and 42 fixed centers have been set up in the district to immunize the children with the anti-polio vaccine.

Besides, 14 transit points have also been carved out in various parts of the Mirpur district to administer the travelling children with the anti-polio vaccine and vitamin 'A' drops during the campaign.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Ch. Yasir Riaz has advised the parents to get their children saved from the disease of polio by fully cooperating with the mobile medical teams, besides the transit points and fixed centers by getting their children under 05 years of age immunized with the polio vaccine and the vitamin ‘A’ drops during the five-day national campaign being conducted from Nov. 27 to December 1st across the district besides rest of the country including AJK.

The DC emphasized that there was an earnest need for accountability and commitment to this global cause for achieving the target for complete eradication of this fatal disease.

The Deputy Commissioner advised the parents to cooperate with the visiting mobile paramedic teams to make the national anti-polio campaign a complete success.

Meanwhile, it was officially stated that no case of polio disease to any child was reported in Azad Jammu Kashmir including in this district since the year 2000.