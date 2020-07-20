Nationwide anti-polio drive kicks off today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A special targeted case response anti-polio campaign kicks off in selected districts across the country, from today (Monday).

According to details, in Punjab, a five-day anti-polio drive is being launched in 44 union councils of Faisalabad and 14 union councils of Attock.

In Karachi, the anti-polio drive is launched in specific towns including Baldia, Orangi, North Nazimabad and Liaquatabad.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a five-day anti-polio campaign begins in South Waziristan district.

Five day anti–polio drive is also being launched in ten Union Councils of Quetta.

During this campaign children below five year age will be administered anti-polio vaccine.

With the start of this campaign, health officials on electronic channels requested to all segments of society to join hands with the government to eradicate polio virus from the country.

They also urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams to ensure their children are safe as vaccine, given to them multiple times, can protect them for life.