Nationwide anti-polio drive starts

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) nation-wide anti polio drive started from Monday.During a five-day campaign in Punjab 19 million children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio vaccine.In Sindh over 2.3 million children while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan over six point seven million and 2.5 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops respectively.