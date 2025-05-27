Open Menu

Nationwide Anti-polio Drive Targets Over 45.4 Million Children: NEOC Coordinator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Nationwide anti-polio drive targets over 45.4 million children: NEOC Coordinator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), Anwarul Haq, on Tuesday said that a nationwide anti-polio campaign has begun with a target of administering polio drops to 45.4 million children.

WhileTalking to a private news channel, he said that 425,000 polio workers will go door-to-door across the country to vaccinate children under five.

Highlighting the current situation, he added that 10 polio cases have been reported this year—five from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four from Sindh, and one from Punjab.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams to help achieve the goal of eradicating polio completely from Pakistan.

