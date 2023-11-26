Open Menu

Nationwide Anti-polio Drive To Begin From Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A five-day anti-polio campaign will begin across the country from tomorrow to eradicate the crippling disease.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 7.4 million children up to five years of age will be administered polio drops during the campaign.

Thirty one thousand teams have been constituted to vaccinate the children.

Likewise, in Balochistan, more than eleven thousand teams have been constituted for the door to door vaccination drive to inoculate 2.5 million children up to the age of five years.

According to the polio emergency operation center, vaccination campaign in Quetta, Pishin and Qilla Abdullah has been continuing since Friday.

Similarly, in the province of Sindh, teams comprising more than 80 thousand polio workers will go door to door to administer the vaccine to over 10 million children of up-to 5 years of age in 30 districts of the province.

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief secretary has also directed the Health Department to ensure that children are administered polio drops at all railway stations and bus terminals as well.

Polio teams will also be available at bus stops, railway stations, afghan refugee camps and other public places to ensure vaccination of every child.

