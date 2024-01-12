Open Menu

Nationwide Anti-polio Immunization Campaign 2024 Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A massive anti-polio campaign is currently underway across the country to immunize more than 44.3 million children under five years of age who are being administered polio drops.

According to details, the current anti-polio drive is part of an international effort to eradicate the disease from the globe.

The polio workers and teams are diligently going door-to-door, ensuring that no child is left without the vital vaccine to guarantee effective coverage.

Talking to a private news channel, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan said that citizens should cooperate with polio workers who will visit their homes to administer vaccines.

He said that the ministry had planned more campaigns to keep children safe from the virus, adding, Pakistan has organized several polio campaigns this year.

It is the national duty of all of us to actively participate in the anti-polio campaign, he added.

“Polio has no cure. It is a devastating disease that affects not just individual children but also changes the lives of the whole family,” he stressed.

He also said that Pakistan is ensuring all the necessary measures to eradicate the polio virus.

