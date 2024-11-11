Open Menu

Nationwide Campaign “Milkar” Addresses Mental Health Issues In Pakistan: Kamyla

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Nationwide campaign “Milkar” addresses mental health issues in Pakistan: Kamyla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Director of British Asian Trust, Kamyla Marvi Tapal, on Monday said that a nationwide campaign “Milkar” has launched in collaboration with the Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Foundation (MKRF) to address mental health issues in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel on Monday, she stated that the 12-month mental health campaign aims to spread vital mental health awareness and lead to sustainable and systemic change across the whole country.

She explained that one of the main obstacles to people seeking help or seeking help too late was due to mental health being a taboo subject.

We are seeing a mental health crisis not just in Pakistan but globally, and it's really important to work on prevention and early intervention, she added.

She said that this year-long campaign aims to ensure every Pakistani is well-informed about mental health and can recognize and respond to red flags in family or friends.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lead Family Asia

Recent Stories

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

4 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan