Nationwide Campaign “Milkar” Addresses Mental Health Issues In Pakistan: Kamyla
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Director of British Asian Trust, Kamyla Marvi Tapal, on Monday said that a nationwide campaign “Milkar” has launched in collaboration with the Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Foundation (MKRF) to address mental health issues in Pakistan.
Talking to a private news channel on Monday, she stated that the 12-month mental health campaign aims to spread vital mental health awareness and lead to sustainable and systemic change across the whole country.
She explained that one of the main obstacles to people seeking help or seeking help too late was due to mental health being a taboo subject.
We are seeing a mental health crisis not just in Pakistan but globally, and it's really important to work on prevention and early intervention, she added.
She said that this year-long campaign aims to ensure every Pakistani is well-informed about mental health and can recognize and respond to red flags in family or friends.
