Nationwide Campaign To Prevent Child Abuse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:14 PM

Nationwide awareness and sensitization campaign would be launched among parents, teachers and welfare to prevent child abuse said Human Rights Activist Amjad Nazeer here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Nationwide awareness and sensitization campaign would be launched among parents, teachers and welfare to prevent child abuse said Human Rights Activist Amjad Nazeer here on Monday.

Talking to APP, he further added that almost half the cases of child abuse has reported from Punjab over one-third from Sindh while the rest from KPK, Baluchistan, GB, AJK and ICT.

Street children also complain of abuses too like being slapped, kicked or pinched with lewd remarks by men in the market. Massage boys, clinking oil bottles in parks and bazaars, often disclose acts of Sodom by customer needs counseling, rehabilitation and re-integration system must also be instituted, he further added.

He further added that there should an assortment of child protection services, such as Kashana for destitute and lost girls, Gehwara, Nigehban, Chaman, Apna Ghar to shelter and educate disowned kids, Darulfalah , Pakistan Baitulmal, Sweet Homes exclusively care for orphan boys and girls also playing a vital role for child protection and the awareness and protection should be carried out to prevent child , he further added.

