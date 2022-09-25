Nationwide campaign to raise awareness about violence against women launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) would launch a nationwide campaign on its helpline1099 to create an awareness about violence against women.

According to an official of MoHR, the 1099 Helpline App was also providing free legal aid to eliminate the violence against women.

He said an effective mechanism related to women's rights, complaints related to human rights violations was in place. Around 13301 calls were received by MoHR during the last two months.

According to details,1321 Calls were received in which 7843 were received via Calls (Inbound, Outbound, visits, applications, fax, E-mails) and 10, 298 calls were received via mobile APP and others.

