- Home
- Pakistan
- Nationwide celebrations continue after Pakistan’s strong response to Indian aggression; Youm-e-Tas ..
Nationwide Celebrations Continue After Pakistan’s Strong Response To Indian Aggression; Youm-e-Tashakur Observed
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Celebrations across Pakistan continue as the nation marks its pride over the remarkable response given by the armed forces to Indian aggression under Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos.
The operation, launched to retaliate against an Indian aggression, showcased the professionalism, preparedness, and unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s military to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.
A historic highlight of the operation was the decisive and calculated action by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which not only repelled the Indian attack but also demonstrated air superiority with precision and discipline.
The PAF’s combat response is being hailed as a classic example of modern aerial warfare and defense strategy. Pakistan’s successful interception and targeting of enemy positions without escalating civilian casualties once again established its commitment to peace with strength.
Defense analysts have termed the recent PAF actions as reminiscent of the legendary victories of 1965 and 2019, asserting that the air force made history once more by defending the nation’s skies with courage and unmatched professionalism. This victory in the air served as a morale booster and a clear message to any aggressor about Pakistan’s preparedness and resolve.
To formally honor the valor and dedication of the armed forces, Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) was observed on Friday with a range of commemorative activities.
Ceremonies, exhibitions, and seminars were held across the globe including Islamabad to pay tribute to the Jawans and officers who played a vital role in defending the homeland.
Exhibitions featured photographs and documentaries highlighting the country’s strategic significance, especially the aerial achievements of the PAF. Seminars brought together defense analysts, journalists, and scholars to discuss the importance of national security and unity.
school children performed tableaus and sang patriotic songs, while community leaders and youth groups participated in prayer ceremonies for continued peace and prosperity.
In addition to these formal observances, spontaneous celebrations remain ongoing. Rallies continue in several areas, with citizens waving national flags, distributing sweets, and holding cake-cutting events.
All major fashion brands across the country have joined the celebrations by announcing massive discounts and themed campaigns to mark Pakistan’s historic victory while shoppers are enthusiastically taking part in what they called “Victory Sales.”
Farah Saeed, a customer shopping at a popular brand outlet in capital city, said, “It’s heartwarming to see even fashion brands showing their patriotism. I came here to shop, but more than that, to be part of this moment. Our victory is being celebrated in every possible way and that’s beautiful.”
Renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar stated, "Our hearts swell with pride. The unity and resilience of our security forces remind us that Pakistan stands tall, firm, and fearless."
Nusrat Bibi, a housewife, shared, “When I saw the news of our forces' response, I couldn’t stop my tears. My children are safe because of our jawans. We baked a cake at home and prayed for their safety.”
Asad Mehmood, a government employee in Islamabad, added, “I celebrated Pakistan’s victorious response to Indian aggression by enjoying cake cutting with my friends and watching fireworks. It’s a moment of pride for every citizen.”
The spirit of Youm-e-Tashakur and ongoing public celebrations serve as a testament to the deep bond between the Pakistani people and their armed forces.
The operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and the PAF’s historic achievement-are now being seen as defining moments in the country’s defense history, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to stand united and fearless in the face of any threat.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SALU observes ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ to pay tribute to valiant armed forces7 minutes ago
-
NPC organized governing body meeting to review upcoming events7 minutes ago
-
Decries personal attacks, calls for respect for all leaders to prevail in senate: Irfan Siddiqui7 minutes ago
-
German Consul General meets with Sukkur Chamber of Commerce7 minutes ago
-
NCRC organizes first-ever consultation on minority children’s rights in KP7 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad marks “Youm-e-Tashakur for Marka-i-Haq” to present tribute armed forces7 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur commemorated in DIKhan to celebrate historic victory & salute heroes17 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at Governor House to mark victory in battle for truth17 minutes ago
-
Nationwide celebrations continue after Pakistan’s strong response to Indian aggression; Youm-e-Tas ..17 minutes ago
-
ECP hosts workshop to promote voter awareness, civic engagement17 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremonies held at IIUI to mark Yaum-e-Tashakur17 minutes ago
-
NA passes nine bills17 minutes ago