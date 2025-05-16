Nationwide celebrations continue after Pakistan’s strong response to Indian aggression; Youm-e-Tashakur observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Celebrations across Pakistan continue as the nation marks its pride over the remarkable response given by the armed forces to Indian aggression under Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos.

The operation, launched to retaliate against an Indian aggression, showcased the professionalism, preparedness, and unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s military to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

A historic highlight of the operation was the decisive and calculated action by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which not only repelled the Indian attack but also demonstrated air superiority with precision and discipline.

The PAF’s combat response is being hailed as a classic example of modern aerial warfare and defense strategy. Pakistan’s successful interception and targeting of enemy positions without escalating civilian casualties once again established its commitment to peace with strength.

Defense analysts have termed the recent PAF actions as reminiscent of the legendary victories of 1965 and 2019, asserting that the air force made history once more by defending the nation’s skies with courage and unmatched professionalism. This victory in the air served as a morale booster and a clear message to any aggressor about Pakistan’s preparedness and resolve.

To formally honor the valor and dedication of the armed forces, Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) was observed on Friday with a range of commemorative activities.

Ceremonies, exhibitions, and seminars were held across the globe including Islamabad to pay tribute to the Jawans and officers who played a vital role in defending the homeland.

Exhibitions featured photographs and documentaries highlighting the country’s strategic significance, especially the aerial achievements of the PAF. Seminars brought together defense analysts, journalists, and scholars to discuss the importance of national security and unity.

school children performed tableaus and sang patriotic songs, while community leaders and youth groups participated in prayer ceremonies for continued peace and prosperity.

In addition to these formal observances, spontaneous celebrations remain ongoing. Rallies continue in several areas, with citizens waving national flags, distributing sweets, and holding cake-cutting events.

All major fashion brands across the country have joined the celebrations by announcing massive discounts and themed campaigns to mark Pakistan’s historic victory while shoppers are enthusiastically taking part in what they called “Victory Sales.”

Farah Saeed, a customer shopping at a popular brand outlet in capital city, said, “It’s heartwarming to see even fashion brands showing their patriotism. I came here to shop, but more than that, to be part of this moment. Our victory is being celebrated in every possible way and that’s beautiful.”

Renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar stated, "Our hearts swell with pride. The unity and resilience of our security forces remind us that Pakistan stands tall, firm, and fearless."

Nusrat Bibi, a housewife, shared, “When I saw the news of our forces' response, I couldn’t stop my tears. My children are safe because of our jawans. We baked a cake at home and prayed for their safety.”

Asad Mehmood, a government employee in Islamabad, added, “I celebrated Pakistan’s victorious response to Indian aggression by enjoying cake cutting with my friends and watching fireworks. It’s a moment of pride for every citizen.”

The spirit of Youm-e-Tashakur and ongoing public celebrations serve as a testament to the deep bond between the Pakistani people and their armed forces.

The operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and the PAF’s historic achievement-are now being seen as defining moments in the country’s defense history, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to stand united and fearless in the face of any threat.