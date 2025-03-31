Nationwide Eid festivities, families gather, recreational spots bustle with visitors

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) As the nation joyfully celebrates the first day of Eid ul-Fitr on Monday, a festive spirit fills cities and towns across the country, bringing families and communities together in celebration.

According to a private news channel on Monday, families are embracing the festive occasion by gathering with loved ones, visiting relatives, and enjoying outings at recreational destinations.

From grand feasts at home to outdoor picnics, people are making the most of the holiday, strengthening bonds and creating cherished memories. Parks and leisure spots are witnessing a surge in visitors, with many opting for open-air celebrations.

In the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, popular attractions such as Lake View Park, Pakistan Monument, F-9 Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, and Ayub National Park are teeming with families relishing the scenic beauty and recreational activities.

A visitor at F-9 Park, Amna Ali, shared her excitement, saying, "Eid is a time to celebrate with family, and this year, we decided to spend the day outdoors. The weather is perfect, and it's wonderful to see so many happy faces around."

Similarly, Hassan Raza, a father of three visiting Ayub National Park, expressed his joy, "After a month of fasting, Eid is all about togetherness. Watching my kids enjoy the swings and having a picnic with my family makes this day even more special."

The festivities are a testament to the cultural vibrancy of Eid, bringing people together in a spirit of joy and unity.