Open Menu

Nationwide Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued, Citizens Advised Precautions

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Nationwide heavy rainfall alert issued, citizens advised precautions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) As Pakistan enters the holy month of Ramazan, the National Weather Forecasting Center Sunday issued a warning for heavy rainfall and intense precipitation where citizens are advised to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety, including avoiding travel to flood-prone areas, staying indoors during heavy rainfall, and following evacuation orders from local authorities.

According to the forecast, a low-pressure system will bring vigorous rainfall and snowfall to the northern regions on Sunday (today) and tomorrow, private news channels reported.

Punjab is expected to experience torrential downpours, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness rain and snowfall in both its plains and mountainous areas until March 4.

Local authorities have also been placed on high alert.

Hilly areas, including Murree and Galiyat are also predicted to receive significant rainfall and snowfall.

The Meteorological Office further announced that a potent western weather system is anticipated to enter Balochistan today, generating thunderstorms, heavy rain and snowfall in mountainous regions.

As a precautionary measure, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised travelers and tourists to refrain from non-essential travel during snowfall, storms and potential flooding.

PDMA official said, "We urge citizens to exercise extreme caution and avoid traveling to areas prone to flooding and landslides, especially during the holy month of Ramazan to ensure their safety and well-being".

Recent Stories

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

11 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

12 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

14 hours ago
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

14 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

14 hours ago
 King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

14 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

15 hours ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

16 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan