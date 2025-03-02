Nationwide Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued, Citizens Advised Precautions
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) As Pakistan enters the holy month of Ramazan, the National Weather Forecasting Center Sunday issued a warning for heavy rainfall and intense precipitation where citizens are advised to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety, including avoiding travel to flood-prone areas, staying indoors during heavy rainfall, and following evacuation orders from local authorities.
According to the forecast, a low-pressure system will bring vigorous rainfall and snowfall to the northern regions on Sunday (today) and tomorrow, private news channels reported.
Punjab is expected to experience torrential downpours, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness rain and snowfall in both its plains and mountainous areas until March 4.
Local authorities have also been placed on high alert.
Hilly areas, including Murree and Galiyat are also predicted to receive significant rainfall and snowfall.
The Meteorological Office further announced that a potent western weather system is anticipated to enter Balochistan today, generating thunderstorms, heavy rain and snowfall in mountainous regions.
As a precautionary measure, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised travelers and tourists to refrain from non-essential travel during snowfall, storms and potential flooding.
PDMA official said, "We urge citizens to exercise extreme caution and avoid traveling to areas prone to flooding and landslides, especially during the holy month of Ramazan to ensure their safety and well-being".
Recent Stories
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nationwide heavy rainfall alert issued, citizens advised precautions6 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui expresses confidence over opposition alliance to shun PTI's destructive politics6 minutes ago
-
Two-day Aawaz Forum " Empowering Communities, Amplifying Voices" held6 minutes ago
-
Growth promoters in broiler chicken pose serious health risks to consumers6 minutes ago
-
12 sale points set up in Bahawalpur56 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shezra Mansab extends Ramazan felicitations, stresses unity56 minutes ago
-
'AI-driven diagnostics leads accuracy in dental treatments'56 minutes ago
-
Moringa: A nutritional powerhouse still overlooked by many citizens1 hour ago
-
Ration bags distributed to deserving families1 hour ago
-
Pakistani nation welcomes holy month of Ramazan with renewed spiritual zeal2 hours ago
-
Indian forces martyr 10 more innocent Kashmiris in February, fueling unrest in whole region2 hours ago
-
307 major forest fires reported in IIOJK since January 20242 hours ago