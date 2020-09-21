Nationwide polio eradication campaign begins today

(@fidahassanain)

The officials say that 40 million children below five years age would be administered anti-polio vaccine across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2020) A five-day nationwide polio eradication campaign began on Monday.

The health officials said that 40 million children below five years age would be administered anti-polio vaccine across the country.

This was the first nationwide campaign in the country after its four-month suspension due COVID-19 outbreak.

The scope of this campaign is much larger and seeks to vaccinate all children under the age of five through door-to-door visits by almost 270,000 vaccinators all over the country.

The polio vaccinators received a comprehensive training on how to vaccinate children safely within the COVID-19 context.

The polio eradication programme had put strict measures in place for all staff following the Government’s set guidelines on COVID-19 preventative measures.