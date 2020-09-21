UrduPoint.com
Nationwide Polio Eradication Campaign Begins Today

Mon 21st September 2020

Nationwide polio eradication campaign begins today

The officials say that 40 million children below five years age would be administered anti-polio vaccine across the country.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2020) A five-day nationwide polio eradication campaign began on Monday.

The health officials said that 40 million children below five years age would be administered anti-polio vaccine across the country.

This was the first nationwide campaign in the country after its four-month suspension due COVID-19 outbreak.

The scope of this campaign is much larger and seeks to vaccinate all children under the age of five through door-to-door visits by almost 270,000 vaccinators all over the country.

The polio vaccinators received a comprehensive training on how to vaccinate children safely within the COVID-19 context.

The polio eradication programme had put strict measures in place for all staff following the Government’s set guidelines on COVID-19 preventative measures.

