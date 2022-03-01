UrduPoint.com

Nationwide Polio Immunization Drive Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

The first nationwide polio immunization campaign of the year 2022 continued on Tuesday to immunize more than 43 million children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The first nationwide polio immunization campaign of the year 2022 continued on Tuesday to immunize more than 43 million children.

According to official sources, in order to immunize a maximum number of children during the drive, a workforce of 339,521 polio frontline staff were providing polio vaccines at every doorstep.

"Government of Pakistan remains committed to eradicating polio and focusing on well-coordinated efforts at both the Federal and provincial level to realize the dream of making Pakistan a polio-free country," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan said.

He stressed the important role of parents and caregivers towards the success of repeated vaccination campaigns. "It's every Pakistani's national duty to ensure that their own children, as well as children around them, are administered the polio vaccine in each campaign." National Coordinator, National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), Dr. Shahzad Baig said that the vaccination campaign already kicked off in six districts of South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 21 to ensure extensive focus and monitoring in the high-priority area, and on February 28 in the remaining parts of the country.

He added, on January 27, Pakistan marked a major milestone with no wild polio case reported in the last 12 months.

There is still an imminent risk of polio virus to any unvaccinated child across the border as children are moving with families. He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were the only two countries left with the poliovirus.

He said, "Currently, poliovirus transmission in the country is the lowest it has ever been. Wild poliovirus remains in the environment in certain districts in KP, posing a threat to the resurgence in cases. We are calling all parents and caregivers to cooperate with vaccinators as no child is safe until all children are vaccinated."He said that the polio vaccine is safe, and it helps to build immunity among children against the poliovirus. The repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Polio Programme is working in partnership with various stakeholders including communities, local influencers, pediatric and medical associations, media, social activists, religious leaders, the Pakistan cricket board, among many others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Immunity January February Border Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Court disposes of plea against 2013 genera ..

Supreme Court disposes of plea against 2013 general election result

8 minutes ago
 By-elections in NA-33 Hangu to be held on April 10 ..

By-elections in NA-33 Hangu to be held on April 10

8 minutes ago
 Redressal of problems of forward areas population ..

Redressal of problems of forward areas population at LoC atop priorities of gov ..

9 minutes ago
 UN seeks $1.7 bln for urgent Ukraine aid

UN seeks $1.7 bln for urgent Ukraine aid

9 minutes ago
 Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian cris ..

Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian crisis: Blinken

11 minutes ago
 677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN

677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>