UrduPoint.com

Nationwide Polio Immunization Drive To Be Launched On Emergency Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 02:21 AM

Nationwide polio immunization drive to be launched on emergency basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The government has planned to launch a nationwide immunization campaign from May 23 to May 29 on emergency basis, taking notice of report of three fresh polio cases.

"Unlike previous drives which were limited to some areas, this campaign will be launched in all areas of the country," the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Minister for Health Qadir Patel said, "The government is committed to eradicating polio and focusing on well-coordinated efforts at both the Federal and provincial level to realize the dream of making Pakistan a polio-free country".

He stressed the important role of parents and caregivers in the success of repeated vaccination campaigns. He said, "It's every Pakistani's national duty to ensure that their own children, as well as children around them, are administered the polio vaccine in each campaign".

He said that the wild polio virus remains in the environment in certain districts, posing a threat to the resurgence in cases. "We are calling all parents and caregivers to cooperate with vaccinators as no child is safe until all children are vaccinated."He said that the polio vaccine is safe, and it helps to build immunity among children against the polio virus. The polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis, he added.

He said, "Unvaccinated children are at risk and we need to ensure all eligible children are vaccinated during each campaign to build their immunity against diseases. It is time to be more vigilant to reach the target of polio-free Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Immunity May All From Government

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

2 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

2 hours ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

2 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.